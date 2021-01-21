SportsBeat KC: The Patrick Mahomes Injury Discussion ahead of Sunday’s AFC title game

Among the questions as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Bills: quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ health. The Associated Press

Three years, three AFC Championship Games for the Chiefs. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills arrive at Arrowhead Stadium for a 5:40 p.m. kickoff and this one comes with its own set of questions: Patrick Mahomes’ health, the meaning of these teams’ regular-season game in Week 6, and the Bills’ hot hand over the past three months.

Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger, along with beat writers Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope, join host Blair Kerkhoff in covering all the angles for this game (including their predictions). Viewers joined us with their questions and comments on a livestreamed show that started as a SportsBeat Live and is now presented here as a SportsBeat KC podcast.

Story links:

Desire to be great: Why Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill are elite receiving targets

When it comes to conference title game experience, Chiefs have big edge over Bills

Chiefs’ keys vs. Bills: What Andy Reid and Co., need to do to reach Super Bowl again