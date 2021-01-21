Join us for Chiefs-Bills talk on SportsBeat Live’s third annual AFC title game preview

Kickoff for the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills approaches and we’re here to talk about it on SportsBeat Live.

Kansas City Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell in breaking down the game, and providing their thoughts on what it takes for the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

Oh, and will Patrick Mahomes play? We try to answer that one as well.

Join us with your questions and comments for our third annual AFC Championship Game edition around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.