SportsBeat KC: The latest on Patrick Mahomes, plus Tyreek Hill on motivation

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs down the sideline after evading a tackle by Atlanta Falcons A.J. Terrell during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

What’s the latest on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ injury? Coach Andy Reid provided plenty of anticipated updates Wednesday, and you’ll hear ‘em on this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Kansas City Star’s daily sports podcast.

You’ll also hear from backup quarterback Chad Henne about how he remains prepared; defensive tackle Chris Jones on the difference between the Buffalo Bills now and when the Chiefs met them during the regular season; Tyreek Hill on what motivates him to be a great wide receiver; and tackle Eric Fisher. Criticism about the Chiefs’ pass protection in the late-season Atlanta Falcons game must’ve been harsh: Fisher says he has no memory of the game (things have gotten better since then).

