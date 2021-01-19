Forecast shows weather could be a factor in AFC Championship Game

The weather for Sunday’s Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game will be downright balmy compared to the previous two AFC Championship Games.

When the Chiefs played host to the New England Patriots in 2019, the temperature was 19 degrees at kickoff with winds at 14 mph. A year ago, it was 20 degrees when the Tennessee Titans visited Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs.

Forecasters seem to agree that temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-40s, but this weekend’s AFC Championship Game kicks off after sunset, at 5:40 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s, which shouldn’t affect either team (and would be much warmer than the last two years). But it could be raining, which might affect the game. It also rained when the teams played earlier this season in Orchard Park, N.Y.

A lot can change in five days, but this is what eight forecasts are predicting:

On the KSHB (Ch. 41) weather blog, Gary Lezak wrote: “There is an area of snow across southern Iowa at 6 PM Sunday ... and an area of mix, in pink, near the Missouri/Iowa border. Rain is over southern Missouri, and it is dry in KC. This is just one of the many forecasts coming out for this weekend.“ The station’s seven-day forecast shows a high of 47 degrees and a 44% chance of rain.

Bill Hurrelbrink of KCTV-5 wrote on the station’s website: “Early look at the Chiefs forecast, cloudy skies with a chance of rain/snow and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s around kickoff.”

There is a weekend forecast on the KMBC (Ch. 9) website. It shows a 40% chance of rain with a high of 47 degrees on Sunday. This is the forecast for Sunday night: “Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.”

Karli Ritter of Fox 4 said on Tuesday’s broadcast that it will be 37 degrees at kickoff and only dropping 1 degree in the second half.

“It looks really nasty, actually,” Ritter said. “Very raw day, windy day, dreary day. We’ll probably have rain either during the tailgate or during the game itself. ... I would just say if you’re planning to go out to the game ... a red poncho would probably be best. At some point, you’re going to need it Sunday.”

The National Weather Service’s forecast is a high of 48 degrees with a 30% chance of precipitation during a the day, but a “chance of rain and snow” with a low of around 31 at night.

NFLWeather.com shows the chance of precipitation is only 10%, and that is in the fourth quarter. That site breaks down the forecast by quarter and expects it to be 47 degrees at kickoff and 45 in the fourth quarter.

The Weather Channel forecast is 48 degrees with a 50% chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to dip down to 35 degrees at night.

Accuweather’s forecast is a high of 47 degrees on Sunday with “a mix of snow, sleet and rain in the morning.” The forecast for Sunday night: “A chance for rain or snow showers in the evening followed by a chance for snow late,” with a low of 26 degrees.