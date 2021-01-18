SportsBeat KC: On Chiefs’ playoff victory, Mahomes’ injury and Henne-thing can happen

Chad Henne finished what Patrick Mahomes started. The Associated Press

The Chiefs have now won playoff games in three consecutive years, but it wasn’t easy to get No. 3 on Sunday. After taking a 16-point lead over the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs hung on to post a 22-17 triumph in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs and will now face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Star’s coverage team of columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell joined host Blair Kerkhoff to break down the wild Chiefs-Browns contest on SportsBeat Live, presented here as a SportsBeat KC podcast.

The Patrick Mahomes injury, Chad Henne’s relief appearance, Andy Reid’s play-calls, the play of the defense ... plus your questions and comments. It’s all covered here.

