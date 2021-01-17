Halftime analysis: How the Chiefs’ strong start has them up 19-3 vs. Browns

So much for the notion of rust ...

And even what may be a sore foot for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs took a 19-3 halftime lead Sunday over the Cleveland Browns in a Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, and they played most of the second quarter with Mahomes hobbling on what appeared to be a sore left foot.

That didn’t stop Mahomes from leading the Chiefs to pair of scoring drives, including one in which he picked up a first down with a 13-yard run.

That possession ended with Harrison Butker’s 50 yard field goal. The drive survived a pair of penalties (on offensive linemen Nick Allegretti for holding and Eric Fisher for ineligible man downfield).

The Chiefs’ defense was excellent throughout the half. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hit on a couple of big plays, but the Chiefs came up huge when it mattered most.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed sacked Mayfield for an 8-yard loss to force the Browns to settle for a field goal on their first possession.

The Browns drove into Chiefs territory on their second possession but they were pushed out of scoring position when Turk Wharton battled down pass that Mayfield then caught. Frank Clark followed that play by dropping Mayfield for an 8-yard loss.

Sneed was all over the field in the first half, with a tackle for loss in addition to his sack.

The Browns get the ball to start the second half.

Sorensen, again in the playoffs

The Browns’ Rashard Higgins was stretching the ball lnto the end zone, which would have been Cleveland’s first touchdown and closed the Chiefs’ lead to one score.

But as he was reaching the ball to the pylon, safety Dan Sorensen applied the hit and jarred the ball loose. It trickled out of bounds. Instead of a Cleveland touchdown, the touchback gave the Chiefs the ball at their own 20.

Did Sorensen lead with his helmet on the tackle? CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said Sorensen should have been penalized. But that part of the play wasn’t reviewable.

Instead, it was another big postseason play for Sorensen. Remember his sniffing out the fake punt against the Texans last season, and his interception of Tom Brady in the AFC title game two years ago?

Rushing TD for Mahomes

The Chiefs’ touchdown on their first possession marked the first time they scored on an opening drive in the playoffs since their Divisional Round victory over the Colts two years ago.

The drive went 75 yards in 10 plays, six of them on the around, including Mahomes’ 1-yard scoring run. Mahomes completed all four passes — to four different receivers — the big one going to Tyreek Hill for 26 yards. After the score, Mahomes flung the ball high into the Arrowhead Stadium stands.

The score gave Mahomes a rushing touchdown in his third straight playoff game. Only other other quarterback had done that: Steve Young of the 49ers.

The extra point was missed, a problem for Harrison Butker and the Chiefs during the regular season, although not in the final two months. Butker had made his previous 22 extra points.

Padding the lead

On the Chiefs’ second possession, a holding penalty on center Austin Reiter pushed the Chiefs back to the Browns’ 20. No matter.

On the next snap, Travis Kelce put a terrific move on cornerback Denzel Ward and found himself open for the reception around the 12. From there, Kelce sprinted to the end zone, leaping the final few yards on the back of Mecole Hardman.

Hardman had the big play on the drive, covering 42 yards on a jet sweep completion. This extra point was perfect for a 13-3 lead with 13:48 left in the second quarter.

A first time starter

Here’s a note: Darrel Williams had never started in an NFL game until Sunday. He’s been in the NFL for three seasons, all with the Chiefs, appearing in 34 regular-season games.

Sunday marked his third playoff game.