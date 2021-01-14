SportsBeat Live: Join for Chiefs-Browns preview talk as playoff countdown continues

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is grabbed around the neck by Cleveland Browns cornerback Derrick Kindred for a first down in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game on November 4, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Chiefs and Browns have played in the same conference for more than five decades. Sunday will mark their first playoff meeting, and we’re here to talk about it on SportsBeat Live.

Beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join host Blair Kerkhoff in breaking down the game and keys. The Browns will arrive at Arrowhead Stadium fresh off a blistering of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round last week. The Chiefs had the weekend off as the top seed, and most of the starters got an additional week off by not playing in the regular-season finale.

Patrick Mahomes squares off against his old Big 12 rival Baker Mayfield. Browns running back Kareem Hunt faces his original team. Who’s on the injury list and who is projected to play?

Join us with your questions comments around 9:30 a.m.