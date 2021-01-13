SportsBeat KC: Checking in with Mahomes, Hill, Kelce ahead of playoff game vs. Browns

Travis Kelce leaves three Carolina Panthers in his wake after hauling in a Patrick Mahomes pass. The Star

What was Patrick Mahomes doing while waiting to learn the identity of the Chiefs’ first playoff opponent? What play did Tyreek Hill regret most from the 2020 regular season? How is Travis Kelce handling the attention from friends in his Cleveland hometown as the Chiefs prepare to meet the Browns Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs?

Those questions — and many more — were asked and answered Wednesday when Chiefs players met the media for the first time during playoff week. The entire interviews are presented on today’s episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast.

