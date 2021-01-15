Star QB Patrick Mahomes loves his music. And he could soon be enjoying a new frontier

Patrick Mahomes pretty much has it all.

He’s the NFL’s first half billion-dollar superstar. He’s the reigning Super Bowl MVP. He won the league’s regular-season MVP award in 2018. He’s a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals. He’s seen in numerous television commercials.

The list goes on and on.

But while the Chiefs’ record-setting quarterback seemingly has the world at his feet at the tender age of 25, he remains a pretty normal guy, too. Like everyone else, he enjoys listening to music.

His musical tastes might best be described as eclectic.

“I listen to a wide variety of music,” he said when asked to single out some favorite performers. “I listen to all the rap music, hip-hop, all that kind of stuff. I listen to like the EDM-type of music, too, kind of like the house-type of music.”

He’s not so much interested in assembling and maintaining an old-school vinyl or CD collection, though.

“I use the phone, Apple Music and stuff like that,” he said with a chuckle, “so I just keep (to) the streaming services.”

Mahomes’ musical appreciation extends beyond listening for pleasure at home and during pre-game warmups at the stadium. And it could be taking a new turn soon.

Much like the signature sidearm throws and no-look passes he fine-tunes each offseason, Mahomes wants to experiment with music. He says he’s got the full support of his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, in that department.

“Brittany actually bought me a DJ board for Christmas, and I’m going to work on that in the offseason and try to make my own playlist,” he said.

Whether Mahomes has dreams of becoming the next Dr. Dre or following in the footsteps of renowned DJs like Hardwell or Kygo, remains to be seen.

For now, he’s a championship-caliber quarterback with a deep appreciation of beats spanning many genres.

“I just enjoy music in general and the different creative ways you are able to express who you are,” Mahomes said.

“I just want to be able to kind of do that, use that to kind of put myself in a good mood no matter what I’m in and what type of thing I’m going to.”