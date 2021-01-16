Building the 2020 Chiefs: Touchdowns this season for all of Andy Reid’s original trio

They’re the last players from the first Andy Reid team in Kansas City, and here’s something else tight end Travis Kelce, tackle Eric Fisher and fullback Anthony Sherman have in common:

They each caught at least one touchdown pass this season.

It happened for Fisher and Sherman in the same game, the Chiefs’ Week 3 victory at Baltimore. Kelce almost had his first touchdown pass of the season in that game, as well.

No players on the roster have more years in a Chiefs uniform than these three, and 12 others, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were acquired in the regime of former general manager John Dorsey. The bulk of the Chiefs’ roster was assembled by current GM Brett Veach, of course.

They’ll be judged ultimately by their postseason performance, but as a regular-season roster the 2020 team is the best in franchise history, winning a club-record 14 games.

Other notes about how the 2020 Chiefs were built:

The draft produced 20 Chiefs, including two in the first round: Fisher and Mahomes.

No position group was more changed by newcomers than the running backs. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and free-agent acquisition Le’Veon Bell combined for 1,057 of the team’s 1,799 rushing yards in 2020

Five Chiefs aren’t listed here because they’re on the NFL’s injured reserve list: tackle Mitchell Schwartz, guard Kelechi Osemele, defensive end Taco Charlton and cornerback Alex Brown. Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel was taken off injured reserve last week but currently does count against the Chiefs’ active roster.

2013

T Eric Fisher (draft, 1st round)

With Fisher sitting out the finale, an amazing statistic continues: The Chiefs have won 25 of last 26 games he’s started.

TE Travis Kelce (D3)

He delivered the greatest receiving season for a tight end in NFL history, with 105 receptions for 1,416 yards.

FB Anthony Sherman (trade, Arizona)

His 124 games with the Chiefs are the most by any player on the roster. Only punter Dustin Colquitt (12) has appeared in more team playoff games with KC than Sherman’s 10.

2014

S Daniel Sorensen (college free agent, or CFA)

Team leader in tackles with 91 and matched his career high with three interceptions.

2015

LS James WInchester (CFA)

Did you notice Winchester’s name called this season, except for a few tackles? No? That’s a good thing.

2016

DT Chris Jones (D2)

Affects games even if sack total (7 1/2) has dropped. Jones was voted to his second Pro Bowl.

WR Demarcus Robinson (D4)

With 45 receptions, the fifth-year veteran had his most productive season.

WR Tyreek Hill (D5)

Matched career best with 87 receptions, set personal mark with 15 receiving touchdowns and scored 17 overall. Hasn’t slowed a step.

2017

QB Patrick Mahomes (D1)

Sensational year by all measures, starting with 14 victories, most by a Chiefs starting QB. His 38 touchdowns and 4,740 yards wer second only to his 2018 totals.

DE Tanoh Kpassangon (D2)

His fingertip on the potential game-tying field goal against the Falcons is one of the Chiefs’ top special teams plays of the season.

K Harrison Butker (FA)

Put the extra-point yips behind him and showed off his strength this year. Chiefs walked off on his 58-yarder at Los Angeles.

OL Andrew Wylie (FA)

Right guard who took snaps at tackle and may have had his best game there against the Saints.

2018

DT Derrick Nnadi (D3)

Helps plug the middle and teams up with KC Pet Project to find homes for dogs. Win-win.

S Armani Watts (D4)

Special teams standout who logged first start and played a career high 71 defensive snaps in Week 17.

QB Chad Henne (Unrestricted FA)

Took every offensive snap in Week 17 loss to Chargers and threw two touchdown passes. He’s next man up.

LB Anthony Hitchens (UFA)

Put together a solid season before landing on COVID-19 list. Should be good for playoffs.

LB Ben Niemann (CFA)

Chiefs didn’t rush him back after late-season hamstring injury. Looking to be playoff ready.

WR Byron Pringle (CFA)

Earned an AFC special teams weekly award for kickoff-return touchdown at Denver.

WR Sammy Watkins (UFA)

Injuries limited him to nine games, but 27 of his 37 receptions went for first downs. Watkins remains the third option.

RB Darrel Williams (CFA)

Mr. Reliable often gets the call when tough yards are needed.

TE Deon Yelder (FA)

Three seasons into his NFL/Chiefs career, Yelder seeks his first pro touchdown.

CB Charvarius Ward (T-Dallas)

According to Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks have a 103.1 passer rating against Ward, who doesn’t have an interception this season.

C Austin Reiter (T-Cleveland)

Starting center missed three starts with a “tender knee,” according to coach Andy Reid.

2019

WR Mecole Hardman (D2)

Receptions increased to 41 (from 26) in second year, but yards per catch dropped to 7.0 from 13.7.

S Juan Thornhill (D2)

Lost playing time around middle of season suggested Thornhill has been slow to recover from last year’s ACL tear.

DT Khalen Saunders (D3)

Inactive for eight games, the athletic Saunders played linebacker in second half against Chargers in Week 17.

CB Rashad Fenton (D6)

Have the Chiefs found their new kickoff-return specialist after his showing in the regular-season finale?

RB Darwin Thompson (D6)

Offensive snaps decreased, special teams snaps increased. Was offensive star of Week 17 game vs. Chargers

OL Nick Allegretti (D7)

Became a starting left guard in Week 7 and didn’t miss a snap in eight of the next nine games.

CB Bashaud Breeland (UFA)

Teams complete 50 percent of passes against Breeland, with team allowing 62.7 percent.

LB Darius Harris (CFA)

In Week 17, became first linebacker this season to log every defensive snap in a game. He played well, including a fumble recovery, in final two games.

TE Nick Keizer (FA)

Primarily a blocker, Keizer’s six receptions are the second most by a Chiefs tight end this season.

S Tyrann Mathieu (UFA)

Heart and soul of the back, and in some ways the team. Mathieu finished with a career-best six interceptions and earned his second Pro Bowl.

DE Alex Okafor (UFA)

After overcoming hamstring injuries this season, Okafor has recorded sacks in each of his last two games.

DT Mike Pennel (FA)

Chiefs liked him enough in a 2019 half-season to sign him for this year. His defensive snaps doubled to 30% per game.

DE Tim Ward (CFA)

Veach provided a head’s up on Ward in 2019, and he was a standout in his first NFL game in Week 17.

LB Damien Wilson (UFA)

Missed three games late with knee injury but saw action in Week 17. Now, two weeks off will help.

DE Frank Clark (T-Seattle)

Sacks in two of past three games mean Clark is heating up. And he’s been good: two years in KC, two Pro Bowls.

OL Martinas Rankin (T-Houston)

He hadn’t played a snap all season and didn’t miss a snap against the Chargers in Week 17.

2020

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (D1)

His 803 rushing yards are the fifth most by a Chiefs rookie. A solid first season for the first-round selection. Will he be healthy for playoffs?

LB Willie Gay Jr. (D2)

Showed the athleticism he flashed at Mississippi State, but second-round pick still learning on the job.

CB L’Jarius Sneed (D4)

An interception in each of his first two games opened eyes. He missed seven games, then picked up where he left off as a slot corner.

DE Mike Danna (D5)

Got on the field immediately and played above expectations for a fifth-round pick.

DB BoPete Keyes (D7)

Inactive for several games but got valuable snaps against Chargers.

RB Le’Veon Bell (FA)

A valuable acquisition by Veach. Bell’s workload increased with Edwards-Helaire’s late injury.

OL Yasir Durant (CFA)

Undrafted rookie from Missouri saw playing time at tackle because of injuries.

CB Antonio Hamilton (FA)

More special teams than defensive snaps this season for the first-year Chief.

C Daniel Kilgore (FA)

Ten-year veteran picked up this season made four starts at center, including three at mid-season.

OT Mike Remmers (FA)

A nine-year veteran signed in the offseason for his versatility, he has started games at both guard spots and right tackle.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (FA)

Appeared in 39 games in three seasons with two teams before coming to Kansas City and playing in just two games.

P Tommy Townsend (CFA)

Had big shoes to fill following departure of Colquitt. Showed off big leg and an ability to land punts inside the 20.

DT Turk Wharton (CFA)

Impressive rookie season and bright future ahead for undrafted free agent from Missouri S&T

OL Stefen Wisniewski (FA)

Chiefs equivalent of offensive-line gun for hire. He’s played every snap in two of team’s last three games.