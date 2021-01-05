SportsBeat KC: Is this the year Eric Bieniemy finally lands deserved head-coaching job?

The interview carousel has resumed for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. On Monday, he reportedly interviewed virtually for head coaching positions with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions. The Jets and Texans also plan to interview him, according to reports.

With six openings in the NFL, the coaching carousel has begun.

This is Bieniemy’s third year interviewing for a top job. Will he follow the paths of former Chiefs offensive coordinators Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy, now both head coaches elsewhere? Andy Reid thinks so and shared his feeling with reporters Monday. You’ll hear those and other thoughts from Reid on SportsBeat KC with host Blair Kerkhoff

After a break, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu describe the challenges of playing through the COVID-19 pandemic season.

Story links:

Chiefs corner DeAndre Baker has successful surgery on broken femur, Andy Reid says

AFC Playoff primer: A quick look at the seven teams vying for Super Bowl LV berth