Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill among 5 players designated out for Sunday’s season finale vs. Bolts

The Chiefs are officially without five players, including four starters, because of injuries for Sunday’s season-finale matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring), rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), right tackle Mike Remmers (back) and linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring) are designated as out for Sunday’s Week 17 game.

Given the team’s desire to rest players for the postseason, the listing doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The Chiefs earned the AFC’s lone first-round bye, so the five players have an extra week to recover from their respective ailments.

With five players down for Sunday’s game, the Chiefs are left with two open inactive spots on their roster. The Chiefs could choose to use one of them on quarterback Patrick Mahomes if Matt Moore is elevated from the practice squad to back up Chad Henne.

Running back Le’Veon Bell missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury, but he returned Friday to a limited workout and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Whether Bell actually suits up and plays remains to be seen.

“We’ll just see how that goes,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday. “He had a good practice today.”

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was hit on his knee Thursday and didn’t practice Friday in a precautionary move.

“We just held him out today,” Reid said.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who didn’t practice Thursday because of an illness, returned to a full practice Friday and isn’t assigned a game designation.

Clark, however, is a prime candidate to not see a lot of action even if he’s dressed for the game. The Chiefs are likely to give extended playing time to young players ahead of the playoffs.

Linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) put in a limited practice for a third straight day and doesn’t carry a game designation. Wilson hasn’t played since Week 13.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (hamstring) and defensive tackle Mike Pennel (back) practiced fully for a third straight day and are clear to receive a full workload in Week 17 if the Chiefs want to play them.