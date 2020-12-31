Join us on SportsBeat Live as we discuss how sitting the starters might affect Chiefs

The final weekend of the NFL’a regular season has arrived, and seven of the 14 playoff spots across the league are up for grabs. No fewer than 11 teams remain in the playoff hunt.

That doesn’t matter to the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs, who locked up the AFC’s top seed last weekend by virtue of their win over the Atlanta Falcons and will approach Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a lineup that includes players who don’t usually start, including quarterback Chad Henne.

What does this mean for a team that has matched its franchise record with 10 consecutive victories? Would a loss Sunday blunt momentum heading into the playoffs?

The A-Team will talk about this and more on SportsBeat Live at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and you are most cordially invited. Join KC Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian, along with beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff, as we break down all things Chiefs.