SportsBeat KC: The never-a-dull-moment Chiefs prevail in another heart-stopper

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs eked out a close one over the Falcons Sunday. The Associated Press

Two things have been true about the Chiefs for the past two months: Their games are close and they win them.

So it was Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs survived 17-14 when Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo, who had made 27 straight field goal attempts, missed from 39 yards. The kick appeared to be blown off course and the winds of fortune have been with the Chiefs all season.

They clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with the triumph, and we talked about it on SportsBeat KC with Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope.

