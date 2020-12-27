Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark are active vs. Falcons. Here’s who won’t be playing

The Chiefs have their No. 1 wide receiver available for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tyreek HIll, who entered the weekend dubbed questionable for action, is active and ready to face Atlanta’s 31st-ranked pass defense, which entered the game at Arrowhead Stadium allowing an average of 287.7 yards per outing.

Hill’s hamstring tightened up in Week 16 and the Chiefs closely monitored his status during the past week of practice, resting him Wednesday and allowing him to take part in limited sessions Thursday and Friday.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who was designated as questionable on Friday’s injury report after missing practice Thursday with an illness, was also dressed for action Sunday.

Linebacker Damien Wilson (knee), rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), cornerback Deandre Bakers, rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and defensive end Tim Ward were listed as inactive.

With Edwards-Helaire down, the Chiefs will utilize a backfield rotation consisting of Le’Veon Bell, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

Baker’s inactive status comes a day after the Chiefs elevated him, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter and linebacker Omari Cobb from their practice squad. Cobb provides depth at the linebacker position with Anthony Hitchens still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs will play Sunday’s game with four linebackers: Ben Niemann, rookie Willie Gay Jr., Darius Harris and Cobb.

Also, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was noted as active Sunday for just the second time this season.

For the Falcons, wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring, running back Qadree Ollison, cornerback Darqueze Dennard, center Alex Mack, guard James Carpenter, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat will not play.