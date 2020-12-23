SportsBeat KC: Should starters sit out Week 17 if Chiefs clinch top seed vs. Falcons?

Le’Veon Bell scored against the Saints on Sunday. Associated Press file photo

What do with the starters in Week 17 if the Chiefs beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC? That was among the topics discussed in this SportsBeat Live session with Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope, along with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Presented here in podcast form, reporters and columnists who regularly cover the Chiefs analyze the team’s plans for a possible lineup without linebacker Anthony Hitchens (who’s on the NFL’s COVID-19 list) and injured running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Plus, we respond to reader questions and comments.