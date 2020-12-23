Super Bowl winners seldom improve the following season. Chiefs have bucked that trend

With a 13-1 record heading into Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Chiefs have surpassed last year’s victory total. That puts them in a small circle of Super Bowl champions.

Of the 54 winners, the Chiefs are only the ninth team to improve their record over the previous season. The Chiefs were 12-4 last season.

Six Super Bowl winners finished with the same record as their championship year, and 39 had a worse record.

The biggest drop in record for a Super Bowl champ: the 1999 Denver Broncos, who cratered after winning the Super Bowl, falling from 14-2 in John Elway’s final season to 6-10 in their first post-Elway.

Now, the Chiefs hope to join another even more elite circle: repeat Super Bowl winners. Seven franchises have accomplished the feat, with the Steelers doing it twice. The last team to win back-to-back was the Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

Here’s how Sunday’s game might play out.

When the Chiefs pass

Patrick Mahomes needs 538 yards to reach 5,000 for the season the second time in three years. You wonder how important that benchmark is to him, coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

If the Chiefs win and clinch the AFC’s top seed, might Reid sit Mahomes the following week against the Chargers and likely keep his superstar QB under 5,000? Also, will that number remain as meaningful next year if the NFL switches to a 17-game regular season?

The Falcons rank 31st in passing defense, surrendering 288 yards per game. Could a big game for Tyreek HIll be in the offing? Tackle Grady Jarrett, named to the Pro Bowl this week, is the Falcons’ top defensive lineman.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

Get ready for plenty of Le’Veon Bell. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured last week at New Orleans and likely out until at least the playoffs, how smart were the Chiefs to sign Bell in October? Bell is coming off his most productive game, 62 yards against the Saints.

Darrel Williams is averaging 4.2 yards on his 29 attempts this season. Newly acquired Elijah McGuire likely won’t suit up for the Chiefs this week.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Falcons pass

Matt Ryan is coming off one of his best games of the season, 356 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Bucs. Also, wide receiver Calvin Ridley pulled in 10 receptions for 163 yards. The previous week Ryan threw three interceptions against the Chargers. It’s not one of Ryan’s better seasons but he’s averaging 286 yards per game. Julio Jones hasn’t played since Week 13 with a hamstring injury and could miss the Falcons’ final two games.

Edge: Falcons

When the Falcons run

Interim Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said said Ito Smith will be the team’s lead back for the rest of the season. Smith, a third-year pro, gets the call over Todd Gurley and Brian Hill. The Chiefs did a solid job on Alvin Kamara and the Saints last week. Making it trend would be a good sign heading into the playoffs.

Edge: Chiefs