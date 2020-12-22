NFL great Tony Gonzalez drops price on California manor to $28 million. Have a look

NFL legend Tony Gonzalez dropped the price on his Beverly Hills home slightly. Screen grab from Realtor.com/Rodeo Realty

Former Kansas City Chiefs royalty Tony Gonzalez and wife Octoberhave scaled back the price on their Beverly Hills house from $30 million to $28 million in an attempt to unload the prestigious Georgian-inspired manor.

Living room area, outside/inside Screen grab from Realtor.com/Rodeo Realty

The couple paid only $7.1 million for the house in 2016 and went to work transforming it into the seven bedroom, 12 bathroom, 12,855 square-foot opus maximus/m of elegant proportions it is now, driving up the price to $30 million, which is what it was originally listed as over the summer, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Custom pub Screen grab from Realtor.com/Rodeo Realty

“At 12,855 square feet, the showplace is nearly three times the size of the house it replaced,” the LA Times said. “In addition to the two-story mansion, there’s a swimming pool with a spa, a pool house with a gym, a subterranean garage with room for eight cars and a lighted tennis court.”

Classroom Screen grab from Realtor.com/Rodeo Realty

The house is offered full furnished and has a study, chef’s kitchen, a custom pub with floor-to-ceiling wine storage and even a full-sized classroom for the little ones.

The primary suite sits on the top floor with a large balcony overlooking the scenic backyard.

Kansas City Chiefs’ former tight Tony Gonzalez poses with his statue after he was inducted in the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame, (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Ed Zurga AP

Gonzalez, now a sports analyst, played primarily for the Chiefs during his 17 seasons in the NFL before ending his career with the Atlanta Falcons. No other tight end in NFL history has more catches than Gonzalez, a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time first team All-Pro. He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.