SportsBeat Live: Chiefs getting closer to cementing top seed. Here’s what that means

The Chiefs moved one game closer to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with their victory at New Orleans Sunday coupled with the Steelers’ loss on Monday night. One victory in their last two games clinches the top seed for the Chiefs.

The first opportunity comes Sunday, when the Atlanta Falcons visit Arrowhead Stadium.

The A-Team of Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell, Herbie Teope and Sam Mellinger are talking playoff possibilities, injuries (including the latest on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire) and other Chiefs topics on SportsBeat Live with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Join us with your questions and comments at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.