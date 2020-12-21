No, the Chiefs haven’t clinched the No. 1 seed yet for the playoffs. But they’re close

The Chiefs are inching closer to ensuring the AFC playoff route marches through Arrowhead Stadium.

But they’re not quite there yet.

The Cincinnati Bengals upended the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football — the Steelers’ third straight loss — which gives the Chiefs a two-game cushion on the AFC’s No. 1 seed with two games to play.

The Chiefs are 13-1 and the Steelers and Bills are both 11-3. That gives all three teams a chance of finishing 13-3.

Yes, the Chiefs defeated the Bills this season, but because of a potential three-way tie, that does not carry the most importance. Instead, if all three teams finish 13-3, seeding would be determined by the best winning percentage within the conference.

The Bills and Steelers have each lost twice to AFC opponents; the Chiefs have lost just once but have one AFC opponent left on the schedule. If the three teams are tied there, they move to the next tiebreaker of winning percentage against common opponents.

So the Chiefs haven’t yet clinched the top seed.

That can come this week.

The Chiefs need to win just one of their final two games — this Sunday against the Altanta Falcons or next week against the L.A. Chargers, both at home — to secure the No. 1 seed.

It’s a positioning that has added even more importance this season. With the NFL admitting seven playoff teams from each conference, only one team earns a first-round bye.

On the other hand, the Chiefs did finish a perfect 8-0 on the road this season, their lone loss coming at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs had the No. 2 seed last year but had a bye. They won a pair of playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium on their way to the Super Bowl.