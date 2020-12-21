Patrick Mahomes garners most Pro Bowl fan votes. See which other Chiefs finished well

The NFL’s richest quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP is also its most popular.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 342,353 total fan votes to lead all league players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday morning. Fan voting ended on Dec. 17.

Mahomes, who signed a record-breaking contract extension worth more than $500 million during the offseason, has led the Chiefs to a 13-1 record with two games remaining in the regular season. Through 14 games, Mahomes has passed for 4,462 yards and 36 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

The signal-caller isn’t the only player from the Chiefs’ roster who finished in the top five of fan voting.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who currently has 98 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns, came in fourth overall with 309,710 votes.

Rounding out the top five were Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (second overall with 335,156 votes), Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (third with 315,359) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (fifth with 309,131).

Chris Jones led the AFC’s defensive tackle position group with 167,510 votes, which was second overall at the position to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who garnered 227,554 votes in NFC balloting. Jones leads the Chiefs’ defense with 6.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits.

The league was to reveal the full 2021 Pro Bowl rosters Monday evening on the NFL Network.

Pro Bowl rosters are determined by voting from fans, players and coaches. This year’s Pro Bowl will be played virtually, on the Madden video game, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.