Chiefs report card: Final grades from Chiefs’ victory over Saints smile on running backs

The Chiefs defeated the Saints 32-29 Sunday afternoon in New Orleans and improved to 13-1.

Thirteen wins matches their most victories in a regular season. The 2003, 1997 and 1995 teams also won 13 games. All of those teams lost their first playoff game.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Let’s go with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who ran tough and finished with 79 yards, his third-best rushing game of the season. He’s up to 803 yards this season.

Now, we’ll wait to hear about the injury that ended his game in the fourth quarter.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs went 8-0 on the road for the first time in franchise history. We’ll remember this year for few or no fans in the stadiums, but that works for home games also.

Reason to mope: The injury to Edwards-Helaire in the fourth quarter was a bummer. He was having a terrific game.

Next: The Chiefs play host to the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday. The game kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on FOX (Ch. 4).

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: B

The Saints made things difficult for Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. They were all held under their per-game season averages. But that was expected against this rugged defense, which forced a Mahomes fumble in the fourth quarter with the Chiefs holding a two-touchdown lead.

The offensive line is banged up and Mahomes was pressured throughout the game. But his three touchdown passes were money, and the pass to Kelce that clinched the game was the sort of daring we’ve come to expect from the Chiefs.

Rushing offense: A

Great game for the runners. Edwards-Helaire, returning to the stadium where he won college and high school championships, ran hard and finished with 79 yards. His day ended in the fourth quarter when he helped off the field after a 4-yard gain. He rushed for 79 yards.

Le’Veon Bell had some nice moments, finishing with 62 yards, and the Chiefs picked up tough yards on third and short. Bell’s touchdown run was a terrific play call: On the first play after defensive end Cameron Jordan was ejected, the Chiefs went after replacement Marcus Davenport.

From the 13, Mahomes kept on the option, went to the 8, then pitched to Bell for the score. Mahomes later ran for a 24-yard gain, the longest run in the game by either team. The Chiefs finished with 179 rushing yards, their second-best total of the season, and held a whopping advantage in possession time (41:14-18:46).

Passing defense: B

Give it up for rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. He had his biggest game yet with an interception, his third of the season, and a career-first sack. It took Drew Brees a while to get going, but he finished with three touchdowns ... albeit completing just 15 of 34 attempts for 234 yards.

Rushing defense: A

Playing with a lead helps immensely, and maybe the Saints abandoned the ground game too soon. But the Chiefs were good here when called upon. Alvin Kamara collected 54 of the Saints’ 60 rushing yards. One of the better efforts in this department all season for KC.

Special teams: C

Mecole Hardman got his bell rung late in the second quarter, and that’s why Demarcus Robinson fielded a punt on a punt that turned into a disaster. The ball was poked away and bounced out of the end zone for a safety.

Harrison Butker nailed his extra points and a 22-yard field goal. Hardman needed to be in a position to return the final Saints kickoff, which would have been worth 40 seconds.