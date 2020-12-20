Chiefs’ Eric Fisher active for Sunday’s Saints game, but right side of line is lacking

The Chiefs have their starting left tackle available for Sunday’s marquee matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Eric Fisher (back) dressed for action after being designated as questionable. Fisher missed two days of practices during the past week but returned Friday to a full workout.

While Fisher’s presence provides good news against the Saints’ pass rush, which has 36 sacks this season, the same can’t be said about the right side of the Chiefs’ offensive line.

Right tackle Mike Remmers (back, neck) was ruled out Saturday after being listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. He missed all three days of practice this past week.

The Chiefs are likely to turn to rookie Yasir Durant, who played college football at Missouri, to replace Remmers. Durant played 24 offensive snaps at right tackle in Week 14 after Remmers left the game in the second half.

The remaining Chiefs players not dressed for action are linebacker Damien Wilson (knee), running back Darwin Thompson (illness), rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and defensive end Tim Ward.

Wilson and Thompson were previously ruled out on Friday’s injury report.

Cornerback Deandre Baker, a former first-round pick of the New York Giants, is dressed for his first action in a Chiefs uniform after being elevated Saturday from the practice squad.

Guard Stefen Wisniewski and linebacker Emmanuel Smith, both of whom were also elevated from the practice squad, are active. Smith provides depth the linebacker corps with Wilson out.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle, who was activated Saturday from injured reserve, will see his first action since suffering an ankle sprain in Week 11.

For the Saints, cornerback Ken Crawley, guard Nick Easton, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, wide receiver Ty Montgomery and defensive tackle Malcom Brown are inactive.