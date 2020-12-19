Chiefs activate Pringle from injured reserve but Remmers ruled out for Saints game

Kansas City Chiefs return man Byron Pringle, the K-State product, runs a kickoff back for a 102-yard touchdown as Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, left, and cornerback Duke Dawson give chase Sunday. AP

The Chiefs on Saturday officially welcomed back a key member of the wide receiver corps and ruled one of their offensive linemen out for Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

Byron Pringle, who was designated Wednesday as return to practice, was activated Saturday from injured reserve to the 53-player roster and is available for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The move comes as expected after Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated Friday a possibility of Pringle’s return following three days of practice.

“There’s a chance,” Reid said. “He did practice, he looked good.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs downgraded right tackle after Mike Remmers (back, neck) to out after he missed three straight days of practice.

The Chiefs are likely to turn to Yasir Durant, an undrafted rookie out of Missouri, to replace Remmers. Durant filled in at right tackle and played 24 offensive snaps in Week 14 after Remmers left the game in the second half.

Also Saturday, the Chiefs activated cornerback Deandre Baker, linebacker Emmanuel Smith, and guard Stefen Wisniewski from the practice squad. In addition to Remmers, starting linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) and backup running back Darwin Thompson (illness) are also out for Sunday’s game. Thompson’s illness is not related to COVID-19, according to Reid.

Pringle, who played college football at Kansas State, suffered an ankle injury in Week 11’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders and landed on injured reserve on Nov. 24.

Before the injury, Pringle recorded nine catches for 108 yards through 10 games with two starts as the Chiefs’ fifth wide receiver. His biggest impact came on special teams, where he totaled seven kickoff returns for 247 yards, which included a 102-yard return for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

Pringle’s return to the lineup bolsters a wide receiver corps that began the week of preparations with just four on the active roster: Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs earlier in the week waived Marcus Kemp, who eventually signed with the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.