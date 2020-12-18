Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Saints game Sunday in New Orleans

In the standings that actually matter — you know, the table that determines playoff teams and their seeding — the Chiefs’ winning streak marches on.

But so does another streak — this one in the opposite direction.

In a trend that matters to a certain selection, the Chiefs have failed to cover the betting line in five straight weeks, the longest such skid since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018.

Even as they keep on winning football games. The Chiefs have won eight straight since the Week 5 loss to Las Vegas, vaulting up to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They’ve been favored in all eight.

And yet in another one this week.

The Chiefs are favored by 3 points when they travel to play New Orleans on Sunday afternoon — yes, even after the reported news that Drew Brees will return for the Saints.

When the NFL schedule was released in May, the Chiefs were favored in 14 of their 16 contests. The two in which they were underdogs? The Ravens and Saints. They beat the Ravens in Week 3, and they have since flipped the line against the Saints.

The over/under Sunday has increased to 52 points Friday morning. That’s the highest number among all NFL games this week.

The Chiefs are 6-7 against the spread after starting 6-2. Six of their 13 contests have hit the over.

The Saints are 7-6 against the spread this season, and eight of their games have hit the over.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

A sneak peek of next week: the Chiefs are favored 11 1/2 points against the Falcons when the two teams meet at Arrowhead Stadium.