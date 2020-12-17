Chiefs set to add veteran wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to practice squad, source says

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) make a completion between Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) and cornerback Zack Sanchez (31) in the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN during their pre-season game on Saturday, August 20, 2016. The Panthers won 26-16. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Kansas City found quite the replacement for wide receiver Marcus Kemp, who recently signed a practice-squad deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs are planning to sign wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad once he clears the COVID-19 protocols, a source familiar with the situation on Thursday told The Star.

The 6-foot-4, 194-pound Sharpe originally entered the league in 2016 as a fifth-round pick with the Tennessee Titans, where he spent four seasons.

He missed the 2017 season with a foot injury, but totaled 92 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns with the Titans before signing a free-agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings in March 2020.

After appearing in 11 games with four starts in Minnesota, the Vikings released Sharpe earlier this week leading to Thursday’s development.

Sharpe, who has appeared in 59 career games with 29 starts, provides an intriguing option to perhaps call up to the active roster, depending on how fast he can pick up the Chiefs’ extensive playbook.

The Chiefs currently carry four wide receivers on the active 53-player roster: Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman.

Byron Pringle was designated as return to practice, but remains on injured reserve. The Chiefs have a three-week window to evaluate Pringle in practice before making a decision whether to activate him or leave him on injured reserve.