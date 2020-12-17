Trouble brewing? Chiefs tackles Fisher, Remmers miss second straight day of practice

The Chiefs officially have a brewing problem on their offensive line.

Starting left tackle Eric Fisher (back) and right tackle Mike Remmers (back, neck) each missed a second straight day of practice Thursday, leaving their status unclear ahead of Sunday’s road game against the New Orleans Saints.

If Remmers can’t play, the Chiefs are likely to turn to offensive lineman Yasir Durant, an undrafted free agent out Missouri.

Durant, who filled in at right tackle in Week 14 after Remmers left the game, has Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s confidence.

“Here’s the thing: He’s a professional football player,” Bieniemy said. “We signed him for a reason.”

Durant, who totaled 24 offensive snaps last week, would play on the right side of the line. But the options are not so clear on the left side if Fisher can’t play.

The likely candidates are either Martinas Rankin or Bryan Witzmann, backup interior players with flexibility to kick outside. The Chiefs could also consider moving starting right guard Andrew Wylie outside if necessary.

“Regardless who’s out there, we’re going to have trust in them,” Bieniemy said. “We’re going to believe that he can go out there and get it done.”

Whoever lines up at the tackle positions Sunday will face Saints pass rushers Trey Hendrickson, who has a team-high 10.5 sacks this season, and five-time Pro Bowler Cam Jordan.

In other Chiefs injuries news Thursday, linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) missed another day of practice, marking his fifth absence since suffering the injury in Week 13. Running back Darwin Thompson (illness) and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (illness) also didn’t practice Thursday.

The Chiefs listed Rankin (knee), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamsting), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (hip), defensive end Alex Okafor (knee), tight end Nick Keizer (ankle, knee) and center Austin Reiter (knee) as participating fully for the second straight day.

For the Saints, wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder, calf) and guard Nick Easton (concussion) each missed a second consecutive day of on-field work.

A day after not practicing, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (illness) returned to full participation, while wide receiver/returner Deonte Harris was limited.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), defensive end Marcus Davenport and guard Andrus Peat (foot) put in full practices after being limited Wednesday.