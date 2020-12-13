Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu active for Sunday’s game vs. Dolphins, per injury report

Tyrann Mathieu was a surprise addition to Friday’s injury report with a hip injury and entered the weekend carrying a game designation of “questionable.”

No worries, though, as the Chiefs have their starting strong safety available for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Mathieu, who leads the Chiefs’ defense with five interceptions, is not among the xx players listed as inactive and is available for action in the team’s return to Hard Rock Stadium, where they won Super Bowl LIV in February.

Barring a setback, the Chiefs appear set on the back end of their defensive coverage with Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen, Juan Thornhill and Armani Watts.

The Chiefs listed linebacker Damien Wilson (knee), rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, defensive end Tim Ward and offensive lineman Martinas Rankin will not dress for Sunday’s game.

Wilson was previously listed as out for Week 14 action on Friday’s injury report, and the Chiefs will have linebacker Darius Harris active for the first time this season since elevating him from the practice squad in late September.

Guard Stefen Wisniewski and cornerback Chris Lammons, both of whom were called up Saturday from the practice squad, are dressed for a second consecutive game. Lammons logged 19 snaps on special teams in Week 13, while Wisniewski provided depth and didn’t play a snap.

For the Dolphins, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, running back Salvon Ahmed, fullback Chandler Cox, linebacker Elandon Roberts, guard Ereck Flowers and defensive tackle Benito Jones are inactive.