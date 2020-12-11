Here’s what the Vegas oddsmakers say about the Chiefs-Dolphins game Sunday

Over the first half of the season, the Chiefs were not only one of the NFL’s best teams, they were one its most reliable to Las Vegas bettors.

The Chiefs keep on winning.

But they’re no longer covering.

The Chiefs have failed to cover the spread in each of their last four games — all of them victories, but all by thin margins.

Too thin. The Chiefs were favored by 14 points last week but won by just six against the Broncos. They were favored 3 1/2 against Tampa Bay and won by three; favored 7 1/2 against the Raiders and won by four; and favored 10 against Carolina and won by two.

It’s not a streak the team will give any thought to, of course, but its one that might give some people pause in Vegas this week.

The Chiefs are favored 7 1/2 points against the Dolphins on Sunday, though a couple of sportsbooks have dropped the line to 7. While the Dolphins are 8-4, better than most predicted, that line actually matches the exact number in which the sportsbooks projected back in May after the NFL’s schedule release.

As the Chiefs have fallen to 6-6 against the spread this season, Miami is trending in the opposite direction. The Dolphins are 9-3 in covering the line, best in the NFL. They average covering by 8.0 points, with no other NFL team’s average margin better than 4.5.

The over/under for Sunday’s game is 50 1/2 points. Only five of the Chiefs’ 12 games have reached the over, and only four of Miami’s have.

A sneak peek of next week: the Chiefs are favored by 3 in the trip to New Orleans to face the Saints.

