Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Dolphins game

Could Sunday’s Chiefs-Dolphins game be a playoff preview?

The Chiefs,11-1, have their eyes set on the top seed and a playoff bye, while the Dolphins, 8-4, are currently the No. 6 seed in the seven-team AFC postseason field. With four games remaining in the regular-season, it’s not out of the question that Miami could head to Kansas City in January.

But the Chiefs obviously hope for the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye, and getting a win Sunday at Miami will help their cause.

Here is what 51 national experts are saying about the game, which kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5).

All of the eight CBS Sports writers think the Chiefs will win: Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, John Breech, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Dave Richard, Jared Dubin and Jamey Eisenberg. Prisco sees a 24-21 score. This is part of what he wrote: “Can their defense slow Patrick Mahomes? I think they can. But the Chiefs will find a way to win a close one.”

A Chiefs victory is the prediction from Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times. Here is a snippet of what he wrote: “The script for this game could mirror Kansas City’s previous game. Miami could easily stay in it for much of the game, but when the Chiefs need to score, Mahomes will make that happen. The Dolphins deserve plenty of respect, but being only 7-point underdogs to the Chiefs is its own version of respect.”

The Chiefs will win, say Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Smith thinks it’ll be a 30-20 score. He wrote in part: “If the Dolphins could pull an upset here, it would be a huge statement in the AFC playoff race.” Florio picked a 31-21 score and wrote: “The Chiefs can’t afford to peek ahead to the looming showdown with the Saints.”

A 30-24 Chiefs win is the prediction from Yardbarker’s Chris Mueller. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “Kansas City’s defense was largely very good against Drew Lock, but it’s clear that the Chiefs missed the dimension that Clyde Edwards-Helaire brings to their offense. Le’Veon Bell is a solid backup, but at this point in his career, he’s not Edwards-Helaire.”

A 31-20 Chiefs victory is the prediction from the Sporting News’ Bill Bender. This is a snippet of what he wrote: “The Dolphins rank second in the league in creating turnovers (20), but the Chiefs will not give them enough opportunities.”

The Chiefs will win 24-20 says Greg Cote of the Miami Herald. Here is a sample of what he wrote: “Mahomes has not faced a particularly rugged schedule and the Dolphins might just be his toughest test yet. Having said all that, Mahomes is Mahomes. The best. (Tyreek) Hill and TE Travis Kelce can seem unstoppable. Now RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns from an illness. Miami’s paths to an upset are A) Tua Tagovailoa getting into a shootout with Mahomes, or B) Miami’s defense being at its best. Choose B. Might not be enough to win, but should be enough to stay on the right side of the betting line.”

The Chiefs will pull out a 27-21 victory is the prediction from Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “Miami’s defense is built to change looks and disrupt Kansas City’s timing enough to keep the Chiefs’ red-zone and run-game struggles going.”

A 24-20 Chiefs win is the call from The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff.

Each of the nine experts at ESPN see the Chiefs winning: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Laura Rutledge, Kevin Seifert, Damien Woody and Seth Wickersham.

A Chiefs win is the pick from all 10 SB Nation writers: Kyle Posey, James Dator, Alexis Chassen, Pete Sweeney, RJ Ochoa, Jenna Thomas, Ed Valentine, Brandon Lee Gowton, David Fucillo and Ameer Tyree.

All six writers at Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback see a Chiefs win: Gary Gramling, Mitch Goldic, Albert Breer, Jenny Vrentas, Andrew Brandt and Conor Orr.

All seven experts at USA Today think the Chiefs will win: Jarrett Bell (31-23 final score), Nate Davis (27-17), Jori Epstein (28-24), Mike Jones (30-24), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (31-17), Lorenzo Reyes (30-20) and Tom Schad (27-26).

The three writers at Athlon Sports picked a Chiefs win: Rob Doster, Bryan Fischer and Ben Weinrib.