Chiefs’ keys vs. Dolphins: Stay ready if Miami goes up-tempo; keep an eye on No. 88

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches while quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the Chiefs take on the New England Patriots on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Chiefs (11-1) travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (8-4) in Week 14 action at Hard Rock Stadium, site where the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV earlier in 2020.

The matchup marks the 28th meeting between the two teams, with the Chiefs holding a 14-13 edge in the all-time series.

Since arriving in Kansas City in 2013, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 2-0 against the Dolphins, and the last time the Chiefs played the Dolphins resulted in a 29-13 win in 2017.

Miami has undergone changes since the previous meeting, as Brian Flores is now the head coach and the Dolphins have a rookie quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa, who is 4-1 as a starter.

The Chiefs are already in the postseason and can clinch the AFC West with a win or tie, or a Las Vegas Raiders’ loss or tie against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs as the team looks to improve to 12-1 on the season in the chase for the AFC No. 1 seed.

STAY FRESH DEFENSIVELY

The Dolphins went to an up-tempo offense in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, and it worked en route to a 19-7 win.

Through the first two quarters of action, Tagovailoa completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and Miami’s offense managed just six points while running a conventional offense.

The switch, however, played more to Tagovailoa’s skill set and athleticism, and he finished the game 26 of 39 on passes for a career-high 296 yards and a touchdown.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Whether Miami’s offensive coordinator Chan Gailey decides to stick with the up-tempo offense remains to be seen. But the Chiefs should know that Gailey will roll with a quarterback’s strengths from Gailey’s time in Kansas City and the work he did with Tyler Thigpen in 2008.

If the Dolphins continue to go with a fast-paced offense, defensive substitutions won’t frequently occur outside of dead-ball situations. And that’s not a good scenario for a Chiefs defense that substitutes a lot and utilizes various defensive sub-packages under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

All the Chiefs defensive players will need to somehow stay fresh against the Miami offense, which showed last week they aren’t afraid to go with a no-huddle approach despite having a rookie quarterback.

WATCH OUT FOR NO. 88

The Chiefs have matched up against some good tight ends in 2020, including Darren Waller, Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews and Rob Gronkowski.

For the most part through 12 games, the Chiefs have held their own. The exceptions are Waller, who found the end zone in each of the two games between the Chiefs and Raiders, and Tampa Bay’s Gronkowski, who gouged Kansas City’s defense with 106 yards receiving in Week 12.

The Chiefs have another test Sunday against an emerging young tight end in Mike Gesicki.

“He’s a really great route runner,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “He can high-point it, he’s long and so he can go up and get it, and that’s a tough matchup.”

Tough, indeed, as Gesicki measures at 6 feet, 6 inches and 260 pounds and has quickly developed chemistry with his rookie quarterback. Over the past three games, Gesicki has been targeted 21 times and has scored a touchdown in consecutive contests.

While the third-year tight end isn’t at Travis Kelce’s level, Gesicki is enjoying a coming-out party with 39 catches for 537 yards and four touchdowns.

He comes off a game where he was targeted 11 times, hauling in nine of the looks for 88 yards, and the Chiefs must account for him before every snap.

GET IN THE END ZONE

On paper, the Chiefs’ offense looks like a runaway train.

They’re first in the league in total yards (427.6 per game), first in yards per play (6.5), first in passing (314.4 yards per game) and second in scoring (30.8 points per game).

All that, yet the Chiefs rank a dismal 24th in red-zone percentage, converting on just 57.5 percent of their trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. And it comes for a Chiefs offense with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

The issues haven’t haunted the Chiefs so far, but settling for field goals a little more than a month before the postseason kicks off isn’t a recipe for success in the chase for a repeat Super Bowl championship.

The Chiefs might not have a good matchup to fix the red-zone woes, though, as Miami’s defense ranks ninth in the league in red-zone touchdown percentage (58.3). The Dolphins have also been stingy, allowing 17.7 points per game to rank second in the league.

DON’T LOOK AHEAD

The Chiefs enter the final quarter of the season with two tough games — Sunday vs. Miami and a Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints — before closing out the season against the Atlanta Falcons (4-8) and Los Angeles Chargers (3-9).

Kansas City’s next two opponents are a combined 18-6 and represent two formidable road blocks the rest of the way.

Still, a lot of the national chatter surrounds the next showdown against the Saints (10-2), who clinched a postseason berth like the Chiefs did in Week 13. The matchup projects as a good one, but it’s OK for media to look ahead.

Not so for the Chiefs, who are in a tight race with the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Dolphins aren’t a cakewalk, and the team has quality wins in 2020, including back-to-back victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals in Weeks 8-9.

If there’s every a scenario for the sports cliché of “one game at a time,” Week 14 certainly qualifies for the Chiefs.

Handle business first, worry about what comes next later.