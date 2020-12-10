Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill returns to practice Thursday after missing previous day on field

The Chiefs appeared healthier on Thursday’s injury report, a day after two players missed practice.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) and rookie reserve offensive lineman Yasir Durant (illness) returned to work and both players practiced fully.

Barring a setback, Hill projects to be available for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

While Hill’s return provides good news, the same can’t be said for starting linebacker Damien Wilson after he missed a second straight day of practice with a knee injury.

If Wilson can’t play in Week 14, the Chiefs’ options to fill his spot alongside Anthony Hitchens are Ben Niemann and rookie Willie Gay Jr. The Chiefs also have linebacker Darius Harris on their active 53-player roster, but Harris has yet to be active for a game.

Gay (groin), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (hip), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (ankle), center Austin Reiter (knee), right tackle Mike Remmers (neck, rib), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle) and offensive lineman Martinas Rankin (knee) practiced fully for a second consecutive day.

For the Dolphins, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder) and rookie running back Myles Gaskin (knee), who leads Miami in rushing, were among 10 players listed as limited for another day.

Guard Ereck Flowers (ankle), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip), running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) missed a second day of practice.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) practiced fully.