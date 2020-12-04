How Patrick Mahomes’ foundation is lending a hand in Kansas City, and how you can, too

With a Super Bowl ring and a couple of MVP awards, including one garnered in that Super Bowl victory over the 49ers, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has ensured his legacy of football success will long be remembered in Kansas City.

But Mahomes also hopes to make a lasting impact off the field through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

So far, so good.

Last year, 15 local charities each received a $15,000 grant from Mahomes’ foundation.

In September, the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department announced a partnership with Mahomes and his foundation to renovate Martin Luther King, Jr. Square Park near Swope Parkway and Woodland Avenue.

Marques Fitch, executive director of 15 and the Mahomies, explained the changes that can be expected as the foundation channels resources toward a major facelift there.

“MLK Park is in existence at the moment, but it only has tennis courts and some bathrooms,” Fitch said. “So we’re going to truly revitalize that, make it an all-inclusive playground so children with special needs, whether it’s physical disability, mental disability, anything like that, they’ll all be able to participate and interact and play together in a safe space.

“Also, there will be unique playground equipment that will also be brought in for that location, as well as some historical concepts with it being Martin Luther King Park.”

While Mahomes puts money into the foundation he founded, it raises funds in other ways, too. There’s an annual gala, for instance, and for Mahomes’ birthday, donations from fans raised $150,000.

But Fitch also noted that the foundation receives a portion of sales proceeds from Mahomes Magic Crunch cereal and Mahomes’ new pictorial book (“Patrick Mahomes: The Rise of a Champion,” which was produced with The Star).

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Both are available now at Hy-Vee stores throughout the region.

“We want people to understand that when they buy a cereal, when they buy a book, it’s really going to a great cause,” Fitch said. “We’re not just holding it in 15 and the Mahomies. It’s going straight back out to the community. And hopefully people can see that through our efforts in various organizations that we touch.”

Mahomes’ cereal debuted last year, and more than 300,000 boxes were sold. In September, the cereal returned with a new photo on the front of the box. On the back are eight different images that when put together create a larger picture of Mahomes.

Eight different images on the cereal boxes combine to make a larger Patrick Mahomes photo. Courtesy of Hy-Vee

“When we first launched Mahomes Magic Crunch cereal, we knew we could do more than just sell a great product that would get Chiefs fans excited about the season,” Donna Tweeten, Hy-Vee’s Chief Marketing Officer, Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President, said in a statement.

The coffee-table picture book, “Patrick Mahomes: The Rise of a Champion,” was published last month and includes a personal message written by Mahomes directly to fans. The majority of the proceeds from sales of the book are going directly to 15 and the Mahomies.

The Kansas City Star and Patrick Mahomes have partnered to produce a new photo-driven coffee table book entitled “Patrick Mahomes: The Rise of a Champion,” with proceeds benefiting the Chiefs QB’s 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. KC Star

“With a portion of the proceeds going to Patrick’s 15 and the Mahomies Foundation,” Tweeten said, “kids in need from across the metro area can have access to a variety of programs that they can benefit from, thanks to those who simply purchase a box of the cereal at one of our stores.”

Fitch said Mahomes’ foundation takes seriously the benefits that sales of the book and cereal have in the community.

“We’ve done a lot with a school systems, after-school programs, charities that focus on the arts,” he said. “So we’ve done a little bit of everything. Kansas City is first and foremost on our list of regions that need to benefit from the foundation.

“With the funds that have been generated from the cereal and the book, it’s really helped us get a head start in our community initiatives in Kansas City.”