SportsBeat KC: the Chiefs are chasing the Steelers, and the Broncos have all their QBs

On today’s podcast, we talk Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos. Star file photo

Hey, we’’re got a rare Wednesday NFL game and how it affected the Chiefs to discuss.

The AFC playoff race for the top seed between the Steelers and Chiefs was one of several topics covered on SportsBeat Live, now a SportsBeat KC podcast with Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell with host Blair Kerkhoff.

The Chiefs’ pass rush, the play of Frank Clark, how the Chiefs name their plays and, oh yes, Chiefs-Broncos on Sunday Night Football are all dissected here. The Broncos are even bringing all of their quarterbacks to town, including Lee’s Summit and Mizzou product Drew Lock as their starter. We cover it all and respond to questions and comments from fans.

Story links:

Breaking down the race for first place between the Chiefs and Steelers

Patrick Mahomes designed one trick play. Andy Reid turned it into a whole collection

Chiefs-Broncos series starting to look like Chiefs’ AFL dominance