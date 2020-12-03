Watch SportsBeat Live: We preview Chiefs-Broncos and discuss the AFC playoff race

Next up for the Chiefs, the Denver Broncos, and the race to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers continues. The Steelers remain undefeated with Wednesday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens, keeping the Chiefs (10-1) a game back in the quest for the AFC’s top seed for the playoffs.

The Chiefs are a two-touchdown favorite for the game on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium, and they look to make it 11 straight over the Broncos. We’re here to talk about the game and the season on SportsBeat Live with The Star’s coverage team of Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and columnists Sam Melliger and Vahe Gregorian along with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Feeling better about the Chiefs defense after last weekend’s victory at Tampa Bay? Is Tyreek Hill the best wide receiver in the NFL? What would the Chiefs do if they were struck with a quarterback emergency like the Broncos last weekend? Plus your questions and comments, starting at 9:30 a.m. Join us.