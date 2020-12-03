Chiefs-Broncos series starting to look like Kansas City’s AFL dominance

Of the eight original American Football League franchises, the Chiefs finished with the best record over the decade of AFL existence, and the Broncos the worst. During one stretch (1964-69), the Chiefs won 11 straight in the rivalry.

Things changed after the NFL-AFL merger. The Broncos reversed fortune, appearing in eight Super Bowls from 1977-2015. SInce the merger, only the Steelers and Patriots have better records in the AFC. Only the Patriots have played in more Super Bowls.

Lately, the series has seemed AFL-y. The breakdown:

1960-69: Chiefs 19-1

1970-2015: Broncos 53-37

2015-present: Chiefs 10-0

The Chiefs can match that 11-game winning streak in the series on Sunday. Kansas City’s run started in the second meeting of 2015. Alex Smith was the quarterback for the first four victories, Patrick Mahomes the next six, including his first NFL start in Week 17 of 2017.

Among AFC West teams, the Chargers and Raiders own a victory over a Mahomes team, both games at Arrowhead. Oddsmakers say the Chiefs are two-touchdown favorites to keep their Broncos’ streak alive.

Any reason for Broncos optimism? Perhaps a strong response to the embarrassment of last week’s COVID-19 protocol violation that prevented all of the roster’s quarterbacks from suiting up and forced Denver to start a practice squad wide receiver against the Saints.

Also, the Broncos game plan in the first meeting mostly worked. They topped the Chiefs in total yards, first downs and possession time. How did a 43-16 outcome happen? In the second quarter Daniel Sorensen returned an interception and Byron Pringle returned a kickoff for touchdowns.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Here’s how Sunday’s game could play out:

When the Chiefs pass

Quite a four-game stretch for Mahomes. He’s averaged 374.5 yards and has thrown 14 touchdown passes. The last sub-300-yard passing game came against...the Broncos. Mahomes went for 200 yards that day with one touchdown pass, a season low. But the Chiefs won 43-16. The Broncos know how to get pressure on Mahomes. They’ve sacked him three times in each of the last two games. Tyreek Hill is coming off the best game of his career with 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Bucs.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

The Chiefs aren’t a great rushing team but they’ve outgained their last two opponents (Raiders, Bucs) on the ground. Mahomes has been getting it done with his legs lately with eight attempts for 44 yards in the last two games. He picked up two first downs on the ground to keep alive the final possession against Tampa Bay. There could be opportunity for Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell here. The Broncos enter the game 27th against the run (131.3).

Edge: Chiefs

When the Broncos pass

Didn’t work out so well with Kendall Hilton, the emergency quarterback last week. Drew Lock and rest of the depth chart is back after sitting out last weekend’s loss to the Saints because of COVID-19 protocols. But it’s been a step back at the position. Lock has missed time with an injury, but the Broncos passed for a combined 321 yards in the two games before the Saints. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is having a solid rookie year with 37 receptions and tight end Noah Fant leads the team with 40 receptions. Can the Chiefs’ pressure turn into sacks this week?

Edge: Chiefs

When the Broncos run

Phillip Lindsay took nine snaps from the Wildcat last weekend and left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. He’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has had good games against the Chiefs. Melvin Gordon continues to lead the Broncos in rushing (554 yards, six touchdowns). Gordon and Lindsay combined for 147 yards on the ground against the Chiefs in their last meeting.

Edge: Broncos