Online delivery company reveals Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite meals

To coincide with Giving Tuesday, the online food delivery site Postmates is making a donation to Patrick Mahomes’ foundation and letting fans know some of his favorite meals.

Postmates will donate $1 (up to $50,000) for every order placed from a local restaurant to Patrick Mahomes’ charity, 15 and The Mahomies.

On its blog, “The Receipt,” the company revealed the top five meals that Mahomes has ordered since he signed up with Postmates in 2018 (the restaurants are in parentheses).

Prime rib with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes (Rye) A Grilled chicken sandwich with cheddar cheese (Potbelly Sandwich Shop) A burrito bowl (Chipotle) Chicken biscuit (Chick-fil-A) A Z-Man sandwich with french fries (Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que)

Postmates said the grilled chicken sandwich from Potbelly is one of Mahomes’ most-ordered pregame meals.

Mahomes isn’t a huge fan of vegetables, as if you couldn’t tell from his list of favorite orders.

“Greens are not my favorite but I have to eat them so I make it work,” Mahomes said in the blog.

The blog noted Mahomes and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did something special before the 2020 season opener.

Mahomes ordered Jamaican food from the Cool Runnings restaurant in Houston to be delivered to doctors and nurses on the frontlines at Harris Health. Watson had food from Niecie’s Restaurant on Troost sent to the Truman Medical Center.

That season opener was the night the Chiefs raised their Super Bowl championship banner. Wondering what Mahomes ordered after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV? It was two Cookies & Cream Milkshakes from Chick-fil-A.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

You can read the entire blog item on Mahomes here.