Nearly the entire nation will see Chiefs-Buccaneers game on Sunday

The Chiefs’ game Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be seen in all 50 states.

But it won’t be a national broadcast because parts of the country will not see the game as a result of the Denver Broncos playing at the same time on a different network.

The Chiefs-Buccaneers game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. and will air on CBS (Ch. 5). Here is the TV coverage map for the game, courtesy of 506Sports.com:

Some in the Mountain Time Zone won’t have a chance to see the Chiefs-Buccaneers game. Courtesy of 506Sports.com

CBS Sports’ top team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the game.

In Kansas City, viewers will also get the Raiders-Falcons game at noon on CBS, and the Cardinals-Patriots game, also at noon, but on Fox 4.

Here are the broadcast assignments for all Week 12 games on Sunday:

Raiders at Falcons, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Amanda Balionis

Cardinals at Patriots, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver

Titans at Colts, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Browns at Jaguars, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Panthers at Vikings, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake

Chargers at Bills, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely

Dolphins at Jets, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and AJ Ross

Giants at Bengals, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman and Laura Okmin

Saints at Broncos, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Lindsday Czarniak

49ers at Rams, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard and Jennifer Hale