Warming up leftovers + a SportsBeat KC warning: Chiefs’ defense can cause indigestion

We talk turkey - and Patrick Mahomes - on today’s SportsBeat KC podcast. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Does the Chiefs’ defense have a problem or just a Raiders problem? Who gets the better of the latest Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady matchup? What was the best thing you ate or drank on Thanksgiving?

The Star’s A-Team of Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian joined SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to answer these questions and more.

It started as a SportsBeat Live, and presto! It’s a SportsBeat KC podcast. Cue it up and get it on.

