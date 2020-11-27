Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Buccaneers game Sunday

The Chiefs haven’t beaten the Buccaneers since 1993. Joe Montana threw three touchdowns in that game, one of them to Marcus Allen.

That could change Sunday.

That should change Sunday, the Vegas oddsmakers say.

The Chiefs are favored by 3 1/2 points Sunday afternoon against the Buccaneers.

That projects a flip in the head-to-head history. Tampa Bay has won five straight meetings between the two teams, the most recent a 19-17 margin at Arrowhead Stadium in 2016. It’s a rare meeting — the two teams have played only 12 games since 1976.

Another rarity: it is only the third time this season the Buccaneers are an underdog and their first time occupying that role in the last six weeks. The Chiefs have been favored in eight straight games and all but one this season. (They were an underdog against the Ravens, a game they won.)

The over/under for the game in Tampa Bay on Sunday is 56 points. That’s the highest total of any matchup in the league in Week 12.

The Chiefs are 6-4 against the spread this season — although they beat the Raiders last weekend, they failed to cover the 8-point line in a 35-31 win. Half of the Chiefs’ 10 games this season have reached the over.

Tampa Bay is 5-6 against the spread and 7-4 in hitting the over.

A sneak peek of next week: The Chiefs are favored 13 points at home against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. They beat the Broncos 43-16 last month.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER