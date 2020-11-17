SportsBeat KC: Raiders’ bus ride, Reid+Veach extensions, and are Chiefs built to last?

We hear from Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and talk about General Manager Brett Veach on today’s podcast. AP

The wheels on the Raiders’ bus went round, round, round — all around Arrowhead Stadium. So, that’s a topic, the Raiders’ victory lap around the stadium after their victory at Arrowhead last month. Andy Reid said that type of thing isn’t the Chiefs’ style, and Vegas coach Jon Gruden seems perturbed by the whole thing.

This is but one topic on today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s dailt podcast, with columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian along with host Blair Kerkhoff. So are the contract extensions for Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

These are the best of times for the Chiefs. How long will they last? The new deals mean stability at important positions for the organization looking to repeat as Super Bowl champion.

