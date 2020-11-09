Bye week gives group of injured Chiefs a chance to return for next game

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz have missed time in recent weeks.

Watkins hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5, while Schwarz has been absent from the starting lineup over the past three games.

Conventional wisdom suggests the 8-1 Chiefs potentially eyed the bye week as an extra period of rest before getting the two players back for the stretch run. The team returns to action in Week 11 with a Sunday night game against the Raiders on Nov. 22 in Las Vegas.

Well, maybe.

“We’ll see on that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. “I want to get them out in practice so we can see where we’re at and we’re not going to do that this week.”

Indeed, any decision on Watkins’ and Schwartz’s return to the lineup must wait until Nov. 18 at the earliest, when the Chiefs return to the practice field.

The same applies to rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was designated as a return to practice last week while he remains on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 3.

Schwartz hasn’t practiced since leaving the Chiefs’ Week 6 game because of a back injury and his remarkable streak of 134 consecutive starts came to an abrupt end in Week 7. The Chiefs have a capable fill-in for Schwartz with veteran offensive lineman Mike Remmers, who started at right tackle the past three games.

While the Chiefs can take their time with Schwartz, the team might be closer to getting Watkins back sooner than later. Watkins put in three limited practices last week before being declared out for the Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers. Throughout Watkins’ four-game absence, the Chiefs have relied on wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle alongside Tyreek Hill.

Reid wouldn’t commit to a timeline for Watkins and Schwartz, but there’s little doubt the bye week comes a good time.

The Chiefs didn’t leave Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Panthers unscathed, as defensive end Taco Charlton (leg), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (hamstring) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (ankle) suffered injuries.

So, even if it remains to be seen when Watkins and Schwartz return to action, one extra week away from the football field is an advantage to for all players to get healthier and recharge mental batteries.

“I think the time is beneficial to them,” Reid said. “I think it’s beneficial to the whole team, coaches included, where you can step back an inch and get yourself ready for the stretch run here of the season, the remaining part of the season.”