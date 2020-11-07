NFL dings Chiefs’ Kelce $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his dunk on the Jets

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had himself a game in Week 8 against the Jets, hauling in eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

His celebration of dunking the football over the crossbar after the late second-quarter score, however, cost the team a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Now, almost a week later, Kelce receives a hit to his wallet.

The NFL fined Kelce $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct, a league source on Saturday told The Star.

Dunking the football as a form of celebration, which former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez made famous, was outlawed league-wide in 2014 and the act itself became a penalized action on the field subject to a fine.

While Kelce received a financial punishment, wide receiver Tyreek Hill dodged a fine for temporarily leaving the field and going into the stands after his first-quarter touchdown.

The NFL banned player-fan interactions during a game this season as part of COVID-19 protocols. Hill did not come in contact with fans after tossing the football near a group of spectators.

The Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 win over the Jets.