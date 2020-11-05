Vegas odds for Chiefs-Panthers game: not as historic as last week, but still impressive

Arrowhead Stadium might not be full for Chiefs games this season, but the home team still has a significant advantage each time it steps in the building.

The Chiefs are favored by 10 1/2 points against the visiting Panthers Sunday, a line that continues a trend this year.

Five games.

Five double-digit lines.

The Vegas oddsmakers have yet to keep the spread to single digits when the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium, with the season-opening line against the Texas (10 points) the smallest margin to date. Yes, that includes the only game the Chiefs have lost the season. They were favored by 11 points against the Raiders.

Don’t expect the trend to change, either. After Sunday, the Chiefs will have three remaining home games in the regular season, with the Broncos (3-4), Falcons (2-6) and Chargers (2-5) still traveling to Arrowhead Stadium. As it currently stands, those lines should all remain in the double-digit range.

It’s not as much about the location, of course, as it is the track record. Despite the large numbers, the Chiefs continue to cover Vegas lines. They have the largest margin of victory of any team in the league, and they are 6-2 against the spread this season, tied with the Bengals for the second-best mark in the NFL. The Steelers are 6-1 against the spread.

The Panthers are 3-5 overall but 4-4 against the spread this year.

The over/under for Sunday’s game is 52 1/2 points, the second-largest number in the league this week. The Bills-Seahawks game is set at 55 total points. Only three of the Chiefs’ eight games have reached the over, and the same number for the Panthers.

