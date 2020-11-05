SportsBeat KC: The Chiefs are built for both the football and political seasons

We talk about Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on today’s SportsBeat KC podcast. Associated Press file photo

The Chiefs are in the middle of their regular season at the end of the political season. They’ve handled both well. The A-Team of Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope discuss with host Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

Also, the Chiefs are getting contributions from several rookies, and that was perhaps a bit unexpected given all the returning starters from KC’s Super Bowl squad. Who has been stepping up in in a big way? One is an undrafted rookie.

Story links:

The Chiefs are doing something outside of football that is, embarrassingly, rare

Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire has found a mentor and a competitor in Le’Veon Bell

Chiefs’ rookies got a virtual start to NFL. Now they’re a big part of KC’s 7-1 start

Different video angle seems to show pass by Patrick Mahomes go through defender