Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire has found a mentor and a competitor in Le’Veon Bell

Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire recalls the conversation he had with Le’Veon Bell before Bell signed in Kansas City three weeks ago.

Bell, a seven-year accomplished pro, reached out to the Chiefs’ first-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to ask if the rookie was OK with him joining the team.

And the gesture was certainly appreciated.

“Ultimately, it’s a respect thing,” Edwards-Helaire said Wednesday. “That’s kind of a man-to-man thing, so honestly and straight forward, it was just respect.”

The Chiefs brought in Bell on a one-year contract, with a vision of a one-two punch consisting of Edwards-Helaire and Bell in the backfield, just days after the New York Jets surprisingly released him.

The 28-year-old Bell’s presence also provided a missing ingredient in the Chiefs’ young running backs room: a veteran presence.

“He’s going to help 25 (Edwards-Helaire) to become a better football player due to all the knowledge that he has and the wisdom he can pass down to him,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said two weeks ago.

So far, so good for the two rushers.

Edwards-Helaire has picked up a few things, especially on how to approach and prepare for game week, from Bell in the short time they’ve been together.

The rookie running back further pointed out that Bell has provided a unique level of energy to the position group.

“The biggest thing is just how we practice,” Edwards-Helaire said. “And honestly, Le’Veon came in and he just brought in a different pep.”

There’s another positive element to the two running backs outside of a mentorship relationship.

Edwards-Helaire currently leads the team in rushing with 572 yards through eight games and is on pace for a 1,000-yard campaign in his rookie season. He the clear lead rusher in the Chiefs’ offense despite Bell coming in as a former two-time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler.

But the two can feed off each other and make the Chiefs offense even better than it already is through competition.

“Once you get that extra person in the room, it kind of up-tempos the competition,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Ultimately, just the way we compete day in and day out. Off the field, we’re friends. But on the field, you’re still doing everything in your power to get on the field and compete.”

With the two running backs off to a good start from relationship and competitive points of view, the duo that Bieniemy calls “Thunder and Lightning” should only help the Chiefs continue their winning ways with a view for a repeat Super Bowl run.