No ‘lollipop at all’: How a fake punt paved the way to Chiefs’ Sunday blowout of Jets

By any rational measure, it was a foregone conclusion that the Chiefs would clobber the New York Jets Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

At 0-7 entering the game, the Jets shaped up as hapless and hopeless against the defending Super Bowl champions — who have flashed signs of being a more complete and irresistible force this season than last.

No wonder oddsmakers had reckoned the Chiefs nearly a three-touchdown favorite, one of the largest lines in the modern era of the NFL. Even a realization of certain subplots appeared inevitable:

Running back Le’Veon Bell, released just weeks ago by the Jets, doubtless would play a marquee role in grinding out a win with little muss or fuss. And coach Andy Reid would clutch his 229th career win (including postseason games) to tie Green Bay’s Curly Lambeau for fifth place in NFL history with a methodical approach requiring no need to resort to any inordinate measures or razzle-dazzle.

But a curious thing happened on the way to that milestone victory for Reid by a lopsided 35-9 final score in a game in which Bell was a virtual non-factor … and in which punter Tommy Townsend proved essential with a 13-yard completion on a fake punt to set up a key early touchdown that dictated all that came next.

“One-hundred percent: Those moments, especially in the beginning parts of the games, those are huge moments in the game getting the momentum in your favor and getting things going and putting points on the board,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “That changes the whole entire game.”

So the Chiefs used the day to get better and sharper. But it still turned out they had to play the game, which took on a personality of its own when the Jets proved to be something more sturdy than pylons in the first half.

Despite the fact the defense didn’t surrender a touchdown (all day, as it happened) and Mahomes was virtually flawless in the first 30 minutes, completing 17 of 20 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns (on his way to five in the game), the Chiefs’ 21-9 halftime advantage hinged on special teams work.

For one, Armani Watts blocked a late-half field goal (returned by Mecole Hardman, who for a flickering second looked like he might take it all the way even back or perhaps pitch it to someone else who could.) More pivotal, though, was a touch of trickeration: Townsend’s 13-yard pass to Byron Pringle on fourth and 4 at the Jets’ 49 yard-line with the Chiefs leading 7-3 in the first quarter.

In the moment, maybe your first thought was like mine: Why unveil, and perhaps squander, that play in a game you’re almost certainly going to win anyway?

Answer: Because to an NFL coach, especially one of the best in league history, no game is a foregone conclusion until it’s actually in hand.

And since the play had gone “like clockwork” in practice the last few weeks, Reid wasn’t hesitant to employ it when he felt it was a time to pounce and try to take control.

“Well, listen, you never know in this league; the parity in this league is ridiculous” Reid said, noting the capabilities of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and adding, “You’ve got to score points. I’ve been through too many of those (when you) pull off the accelerator and something bad happens.”

So instead of assuming they’d just breeze to it, the Chiefs set about trying to seize it on a play somewhat anticipated by former Chiefs broadcaster Trent Green as the game analyst for CBS Sports next to Kevin Harlan.

As the apparent punt was about to unfold, Green qualified it by saying “unless, of course, we have a fake coming up.”

The Jets weren’t quite as alert to the idea as Green, enabling Mahomes on the next play to hit Tyreek Hill for a 36-yard touchdown to make it 14-3. That furnished all the points the Chiefs would need to win.

In a season so far underscored by the notion that the Chiefs are finding increasingly more ways to win, from Mahomes’ maturation to the ability to score on defense and special teams as they did last week against Denver, who knew a new punter would prove to be part of that arsenal?

“I thought it was sweet, man, he ripped that thing,” Mahomes said. “It wasn’t no, like, lollipop at all. … It was pretty impressive.”

All the more so since Mahomes had wanted to go for it and said he “should have known” by the way Reid seemed to dismiss it by saying “the special team is out there.”

For his part, Townsend had some nerves about what he believed to be his first pass in a game since his freshman year of high school. While he was known for a few runs on fake punts at Florida, this was something a bit different despite the fact he hopes it had rubbed off a little to have his locker next to Mahomes.

While he joked he’d like to see the velocity of his pass compared to those of Mahomes, he mostly was just thinking “don’t baby it” when the opportunity presented itself. Never mind that he threw a little high and was getting razzed about his technique in the online world.

“I apologize I had bad form on that,” he said, laughing.

But plenty good enough to pave the way toward a blowout ... even with a deviation in the script.