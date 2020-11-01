Wichita Eagle Logo
Kansas City Chiefs

Watch soon: SportsBeat Live, The Star’s postgame show about the Chiefs-Jets showdown

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the field during player introductions at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the field during player introductions at Arrowhead Stadium. Jill Toyoshiba file photo jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

It’s a Chiefs game day, so you know where to watch the best postgame analysis ... right here, on SportsBeat Live.

The A-Team of Sam McDowell, Herbie Teope, Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join host Blair Kerkhoff to break down Sunday’s game at Arrowhead against the New York Jets. Patrick Mahomes was at his best, throwing five touchdown passes in a 35-9 triumph.

Become part of the show. Join us with your questions and comments as the Chiefs reach the halfway point in their season.

