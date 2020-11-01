Halftime analysis: Chiefs’ touchdowns greater than Jets’ field goals, KC takes 21-9 lead

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered a superb first half with three touchdown passes as the Chiefs took a 21-9 halftime lead over the New York Jets.

The Chiefs defense couldn’t prevent the Jets from scoring, but they held them to three first-half field goals to keep New York within striking distance.

Mahomes finished with touchdown passes of 30 yards to Mecole Hardman, 36 to Tyreek Hill and 3 to Travis Kelce. The Kelce touchdown was delivered in the same underhanded style that Mahomes completed to Anthony Sherman in the victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes had a 150.6 rating at halftime with 17 completions on 20 attempts for 213 yards, the three TDs and no interceptions.

Kelce’s tribute to fellow Chiefs tight end great Tony Gonzalez, dunking the ball over the crossbar on the goalpost, earned a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Jets drives were ending in field goals but they stayed close to the Chiefs and succeeded in their objective of time-eating possessions. The Jets held the ball for 16:46 of the first half.

But their chance to narrow the margin with a final play field goal failed when Armani Watts crashed the line for a block.

With their first three drives ended in field goals and their defense forcing one punt, the Jets, a 20-point underdog, kept the game within striking distance.

The Jets get the ball to start the second half.

Great start for Chiefs

The Chiefs started the game’s first drive oddly enough. Byron Pringle, who returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown against Denver, was called for a face mask penalty on the return and that meant the Chiefs had to start from 10.

No matter. Patrick Mahomes completed all five passes—to four different receivers—for 85 yards. The touchdown came on a short toss jet sweep completion to Mecole Hardman who zipped past defenders for the 30-yard score.

The Jets hadn’t surrendered an offensive touchdown in the previous six quarters.

Townsend to Pringle

The Chiefs’ second possession was stalled at midfield. Fourth-and-4 from the Jets’ 49 and Andy Reid sent on punter Tommy Townsend. But CBS analyst Trent Green believed something was up. He suggested the fake. And he was right. Townsend took the snap and fired a strike to Byron Pringle, the gunner, or outside man, who took a few steps before stopping and turning round.

The completion netted 13 yards. On the next play, Mahomes fired a laser to Tyreek Hill for a 36-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 14-3.

The fake punt was the first of the year for the Chiefs, and it’s a mark of the Chiefs’ talent at wide receiver that even with Sammy Watkins out for the second straight week with a hamstring injury, the Chiefs can trust their fourth wideout to come up with a grab from the punter.

It took Townsend eight games to throw his first NFL pass. Former punter Dustin Colquitt attempted two passes in his 15 years in Kansas City.

Is that right?

When Mahomes completed a 7-yard swing pass to running back Darrell Williams in the second quarter, the Chiefs ended a streak 12 straight third-down failures. But they didn’t pick up a third down moments later and punted for the first time Sunday.

New Jets kicker is money

The Jets kicker Sergio Castillo was appearing in his second NFL game. He’s replacing Sam FIcken who is out with a groin injury. Castillo converted on boots of 39, 55 and 48 yards. He spent time in the Canadian Football League, Alliance of American Football and XFL.