Chiefs’ Watkins, Schwartz officially ruled inactive vs. New York Jets; Danna returns

The Chiefs’ list of inactive players is virtually as expected against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) were previously declared as out on Friday’s injury report.

Watkins misses a third straight game since suffering the injury in Week 5, while Schwartz will not play for a second consecutive week.

The Chiefs will utilize a combination of wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle on offense to fill in for Watkins, while Mike Remmers will start at right tackle.

The remaining players to not dress Sunday are running back DeAndre Washington, linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who returned to the lineup in Week 7 after spending time on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Rookie defensive Mike Danna, who was activated Saturday from injured reserve, makes his return to action after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4.

Wide receiver Marcus Kemp and offensive lineman Danny Isidora are dressed for a second straight week to provide depth after being elevated Saturday from the practice squad.